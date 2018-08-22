Results from Phillips Old Home Days parade, competitions and races
PHILLIPS - Results from the week-long Phillips Old Home Days celebration are as follows:
The Honored Couple were Pam and Dick Matthews. The Honored Lumberman was Clinton Abbott. Mavis Henderson rode in the Honored Couple's car with them in the parade. Mavis is the newly acquired person of Phillips to carry the Gold Cane, being the oldest citizen in Phillips.
Annual Old Home Days Horseshoe tournament
1st place: Jason Grundy and Larry "Soup" Campbell
2nd place: Rick Durrell and Randy Campbell
3rd place: Eric Adams and Jamie Flagg
The Winners of the Bob Parker Children's Parade.
Judges Choice 1
entry #2 Rock and Roll is here to stay 'Cause our Moms say so. Kaydence, Finnely and Manny
Judges Choice 2
Entry #3 Rosses Rock and Roll Colby Ross
Cutest
Entry # 1 Still Rocking And Rolling Jamison
Most Original to Theme
Entry # 4
Janice and the Jail House Rockers
Chase Ross , Zoey, Brantlee , and Grayson Abbott, with River Holubeck
Most Beautiful
Entry #10
Rock and Roll Troll Princess and the Yellow Submarine
Frannie Hill
Results of the parade
Most Beautiful: 1st- #10 Belly Dancers
2nd- #18 Rock Around the Clock
3rd- #9 Blue Magic Drill Team
Funniest:
1st- #40 Demon from Kiss
2nd- #15 Hard Rock Bikini Bar
3rd- #13 Strong Girl Scouts
Youth:
1st - #14 Young Guns
2nd - #29 50's Rock
3rd - Boy Scout Troop #500
Most Original:
1st- Honor Guard #64
2nd- Class of 1968
3rd- My Daughter's Inheritance
Big Rigs:
Jersey Girl
Judge's Choice:
#12 Soda Shop by Sandy River Business Assoc.
Results for the volleyball tournament
First place: Midlife Crisis
Second place: Sets on the Beach
Third place: Danny's Lads
Margie Toothaker Memorial Page to The 6th Annual Margie Toothaker Cancer Awareness Walk
Final tally that was donated to Karleen Daggett was $1,985
2018 KING: Spencer Fortenbacker
2018 QUEEN: Jaiden Bachelder
Kevin Cook won the $100 gift certificate raffle to Edmund's Mkt.
Frog jumping contest winner
1st place Randi White's frog who jumped 82 inches
ROAD RACE:
Children 4 to 7 years old:
1. Jaxson Bacon
2. Gabe Cram
3. Haley Jo Wierzanski
Children 8 to 12 years old:
1. Kaiden Longley
2. Lara Stinchfield
3. Makensie Longley
5K Race:
Female:
1. Anthea Schmid, Gunnison, CO Time: 24.56
2. Jackie Vaccar, Madrid Time: 25.46 (Also fastest local woman)
3. Jaime Henderson, Fort Knox, KY Time: 26.50
Male:
1. Joseph McDermott, Fort Eustis, VA Time: 18.08
2. Joshua Plog, Phillips Time: 18.32 (Also fastest local man)
3. Benjamin Butterfield, Phillips Time: 19.08
FLOWER SHOW:
Adults:
-Vinyl Flare Category: 1st place (and adult judge's choice) Brenda Wilcox, 2nd place Johanna Roy
Children:
-Soda Shop Category: 1st place Brooklyn Smith
-Sock Hop, Hop Category: 1st (and also kid's judge's choice) Brooklyn Smith, 2nd place Denver Smith
KID'S BIKE RACE:
0-5 age category:
1st Drew Newcomb
2nd Jase Paul
3rd Hayleigh Werzanski
6-8 age category:
1st Kohen Brann
2nd Makensie Longley
3rd Jackson Newcomb
9-10 age category:
1st Owen Cook
2nd Kaiden Longley
3rd Jr. Murray
11-14 age category:
1st Mitchell Maceda
2nd Mason Hinkley
3rd Porter Knight
* Every participant gets their name put into a drawing for a boy's and a girl's drawing for bikes. The winners of the drawings were: BOYS- Mitchell Maceda's name was drawn, but he graciously declined, for someone else that may need a new bike more than him! The next boy's name drawn was Clayton Murray. GIRLS- Rylie Eastabrook's name was drawn.
Bathtub Races Results:
Men: 1st place Forrest & Orion Mitchell, 2nd place Sam Smith & Josh Therrien, 3rd place Pete White & Paul Eustis.
Women: 1st place - Brittany Watson & Deidre York, 2nd place Audry Varney & Shelby Varney, 3rd place Krystal Ford & Jaelynne Laudenbach.
Couples: 1st place Samantha Schroeder & Joe Stevens, 2nd place Allison Stewart & Travis Pond, 3rd place Tyler Schroeder & Barbara.
Kids Race - 1st place Kayla & Gabby Smith, 2nd place colbyn Ross & Dylan Thorn, 3rd place Meghan Murray & Grace Dunlap
Lighthouse winners: Forrest Mitchell & Orion Mitchell
