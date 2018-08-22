Results from Phillips Old Home Days parade, competitions and races

PHILLIPS - Results from the week-long Phillips Old Home Days celebration are as follows:

The Honored Couple were Pam and Dick Matthews. The Honored Lumberman was Clinton Abbott. Mavis Henderson rode in the Honored Couple's car with them in the parade. Mavis is the newly acquired person of Phillips to carry the Gold Cane, being the oldest citizen in Phillips.

Annual Old Home Days Horseshoe tournament

1st place: Jason Grundy and Larry "Soup" Campbell

2nd place: Rick Durrell and Randy Campbell

3rd place: Eric Adams and Jamie Flagg

The Winners of the Bob Parker Children's Parade.

Judges Choice 1

entry #2 Rock and Roll is here to stay 'Cause our Moms say so. Kaydence, Finnely and Manny

Judges Choice 2

Entry #3 Rosses Rock and Roll Colby Ross

Cutest

Entry # 1 Still Rocking And Rolling Jamison

Most Original to Theme

Entry # 4

Janice and the Jail House Rockers

Chase Ross , Zoey, Brantlee , and Grayson Abbott, with River Holubeck

Most Beautiful

Entry #10

Rock and Roll Troll Princess and the Yellow Submarine

Frannie Hill

Results of the parade

Most Beautiful: 1st- #10 Belly Dancers

2nd- #18 Rock Around the Clock

3rd- #9 Blue Magic Drill Team

Funniest:

1st- #40 Demon from Kiss

2nd- #15 Hard Rock Bikini Bar

3rd- #13 Strong Girl Scouts

Youth:

1st - #14 Young Guns

2nd - #29 50's Rock

3rd - Boy Scout Troop #500

Most Original:

1st- Honor Guard #64

2nd- Class of 1968

3rd- My Daughter's Inheritance

Big Rigs:

Jersey Girl

Judge's Choice:

#12 Soda Shop by Sandy River Business Assoc.

Results for the volleyball tournament

First place: Midlife Crisis

Second place: Sets on the Beach

Third place: Danny's Lads

‎Margie Toothaker Memorial Page‎ to The 6th Annual Margie Toothaker Cancer Awareness Walk

Final tally that was donated to Karleen Daggett was $1,985

2018 KING: Spencer Fortenbacker

2018 QUEEN: Jaiden Bachelder

Kevin Cook won the $100 gift certificate raffle to Edmund's Mkt.

Frog jumping contest winner

1st place Randi White's frog who jumped 82 inches

ROAD RACE:

Children 4 to 7 years old:

1. Jaxson Bacon

2. Gabe Cram

3. Haley Jo Wierzanski

Children 8 to 12 years old:

1. Kaiden Longley

2. Lara Stinchfield

3. Makensie Longley

5K Race:

Female:

1. Anthea Schmid, Gunnison, CO Time: 24.56

2. Jackie Vaccar, Madrid Time: 25.46 (Also fastest local woman)

3. Jaime Henderson, Fort Knox, KY Time: 26.50

Male:

1. Joseph McDermott, Fort Eustis, VA Time: 18.08

2. Joshua Plog, Phillips Time: 18.32 (Also fastest local man)

3. Benjamin Butterfield, Phillips Time: 19.08

FLOWER SHOW:

Adults:

-Vinyl Flare Category: 1st place (and adult judge's choice) Brenda Wilcox, 2nd place Johanna Roy

Children:

-Soda Shop Category: 1st place Brooklyn Smith

-Sock Hop, Hop Category: 1st (and also kid's judge's choice) Brooklyn Smith, 2nd place Denver Smith

KID'S BIKE RACE:

0-5 age category:

1st Drew Newcomb

2nd Jase Paul

3rd Hayleigh Werzanski

6-8 age category:

1st Kohen Brann

2nd Makensie Longley

3rd Jackson Newcomb

9-10 age category:

1st Owen Cook

2nd Kaiden Longley

3rd Jr. Murray

11-14 age category:

1st Mitchell Maceda

2nd Mason Hinkley

3rd Porter Knight

* Every participant gets their name put into a drawing for a boy's and a girl's drawing for bikes. The winners of the drawings were: BOYS- Mitchell Maceda's name was drawn, but he graciously declined, for someone else that may need a new bike more than him! The next boy's name drawn was Clayton Murray. GIRLS- Rylie Eastabrook's name was drawn.

Bathtub Races Results:

Men: 1st place Forrest & Orion Mitchell, 2nd place Sam Smith & Josh Therrien, 3rd place Pete White & Paul Eustis.

Women: 1st place - Brittany Watson & Deidre York, 2nd place Audry Varney & Shelby Varney, 3rd place Krystal Ford & Jaelynne Laudenbach.

Couples: 1st place Samantha Schroeder & Joe Stevens, 2nd place Allison Stewart & Travis Pond, 3rd place Tyler Schroeder & Barbara.

Kids Race - 1st place Kayla & Gabby Smith, 2nd place colbyn Ross & Dylan Thorn, 3rd place Meghan Murray & Grace Dunlap

Lighthouse winners: Forrest Mitchell & Orion Mitchell