Results of the Rangeley Annual Chili/Chowder Cook-Off

Posted by • January 27, 2020 •

Best Overall - The Shed (shown is Chief Russell French)

Mild - Furbish Brew House & Eats (shown is Chip Smith)

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce

Medium - The Shed (shown is Michael Bacon)

the winners of the 27th Annual Chili/Chowder Cook-Off, which took place Thursday evening, Jan. 23, at The Gingerbread House in Oquossoc.

The annual event is sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Budweiser Beer and is the kick-off event of Snodeo Weekend. The event was a great success, with close to 200 people tasting 13 delicious chili and chowder samples from area restaurants and then casting their votes for their favorites.

The winners of the 2020 Chili/Chowder Cook-Off are:

Chili Winners
Best Overall- The Shed
Mild- Furbish Brew House & Eats
Medium- The Shed
Hot- Bald Mountain Camps

Chowder Winners
Best Overall- Parkside & Main
Seafood- The Gingerbread House

The bragging rights for this year have been determined and now participants have a year during which to tweak their recipes and compete again next January in this very popular event.

Hot - Bald Mountain Camps (shown is Kirk Wright)

Best Overall - Parkside & Main (shown is Jarrod Beedy and "assistant" Jack)

Best Seafood - The Gingerbread House (shown is Jerome Sterling with "assistant" Erica)

