Retired educators help out at Strong Elementary

STRONG - In October, the Franklin County Retired Educators participated in the Maine Education Association-Retired annual Day of Caring. Each year they select a school with high free/reduce lunch participation. This year Strong Elementary School was chosen.

Principal Brenda Dwiggins helped FCRE chair Joan Dunlap focus on the need for math materials. Mrs. Dunlap delivered the goodies recently.

Title I/Reading Recovery teacher Robin Chase accepted the materials on behalf of the staff. She was helped by Skylar Thurlow, grade 4, of the students.There were books with stories containing math problems to solve, dry erase boards and markers, and a supply of glue sticks.

Custodian Tina Bilodeau did the heavy lifting and moving from the parking lot, to cutting open the boxes in the rotunda, and then moving to the classroom. We all know schools don't function without good custodial staff!