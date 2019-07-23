RFA Home Tour to include floating boat house, Finlandia Lodge and more

RANGELEY - The homes for the Rangeley Friends of the Arts Annual Home Tour and Taste of Rangeley have now been finalized. The homes on the tour include Finlandia Lodge and Cabins, The Floating Nomad Houseboat, Fieldstone Cottages, the Farmhouse Inn (Lakeview Farm/Ellis Farm), and the Mountain Star Estate. The tour will be open August 6 from 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. The Home Tour is Exclusively Sponsored by Experience Rangeley Magazine.

Tickets for the tour are now on sale at the RFA Lakeside Theater Box Office, Mon-Thurs, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., and on line at www.rangeleyarts.org. Tickets may also be purchased on the day of the tour at any of the tour sites. Home Tour booklets may be obtained on line or at the box office. Llocal Chefs and restaurants will be generously donating samples of their fare for the Taste of Rangeley which will take place this year at the individual homes. The after-party will include desserts, coffees and cocktails at the Mountain Star Estate at 3:30 p.m. with entertainment by Katie Tressler accompanied by Don Mantovani at the keyboard.

All proceeds for this event go toward the RFA’s art education programs for local youth, which includes summer drama and music camps, residencies at the Rangeley School, and trips to the Portland Museum of Art, the Portland Symphony and to live theater presentations. The RFA also subsidizes private music and dance lessons for local students. For tickets and information, visit www.rangeleyarts,org. The RFA is a non-profit arts organization “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Region.