RFA theater completes basement renovation thanks to grant

RANGELEY - A generous grant from the Davis Family Foundation has allowed the Rangeley Friends of the Arts to waterproof and pour a cement floor in the basement of the RFA Lakeside Theater. It previously had a gravel floor which often had standing water in it. The new waterproof basement will provide much needed clean, warm and dry storage for the theater.

The work was done by Jim Williams and Lake Region Builders. This important improvement to the theater will enhance the life of the building and the air quality of the theater in general. For more information about the RFA and their programs, please visit www.rangeleyarts.org.