RLHT to host Festival in the Park this weekend

RANGELEY - Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust's EcoVenture Youth Camp is celebrating its 20th summer. To recognize this significant milestone and to thank the community for its continued support, RLHT will host a Festival in the Park. The celebration will be held in the Rangeley Town Park this Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be free activities for the whole family including: a bouncy house, Tug of War, dunk tank, climbing wall, bungee trampoline, boat rides, face painting, balloon animals, popcorn, cotton candy and our furry friends will be on hand again. Canoes and kayaks will be available. RLHT will also be feeding the hungry crowd with a bar-b-que from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Giving Tree will be present for those who wish to sustain this program for the years to come.

Since its inception, over 2,000 campers have passed through EcoVenture’s entrance. They’ve spent their days exploring the natural world, building friendships, developing their self-confidence and leadership skills through activities like canoeing, kayaking, hiking and camping.

All of EcoVenture’s activities seek to connect the hearts and minds of campers to what each of us values in this community; the natural beauty of our lakes and forests, the endless recreation, and the tradition of family, friends, and summertime. These campers are the future stewards of our region’s natural resources who will continue to preserve our heritage for future generations to enjoy.