Rolling Fatties Fatty Eating Contest Oct. 10

KINGFIELD - Generally things are pretty chill here at the restaurant in downtown Kingfield. In this fall episode of the Rolling Fatties Fatty Eating Contest on Oct. 10 at 5 p.m., the atmosphere could take on more of a UFC cage match feel as hungry challengers throw down with four time undefeated/undisputed champ, John Winter. Sound silly? This is serious.

The gist: Eat three classic fatties in heats as fast as you can. The best combined time wins prizes from True Mountain Maple Syrup in Industry and Boothbay Craft Brewing in Boothbay, this season’s sponsors for the event. The entry fee is $10 per person which will be matched by both sponsors and donated to the Greater Franklin Food Council.

Think you have what it takes to become a legend? Register by emailing polly@rollingfatties.com or come on into the restaurant at 268 Main Street in Kingfield. Same day registrations are accepted, but you are encouraged to preregister as the event is capped at 12 eaters. Spectators welcome. Hecklers encouraged.

True Mountain Maple Syrup is in Industry at the foot of Norton and True Mountains. True Mountain Maple Syrup is a family owned and operated maple syrup farm open during sugaring season (February-April) and for Maine Maple Sunday - the last Sunday in March. You are welcome to make an appointment or to order by phone or online at 207-778-2058 and www.truemountainmaplesyrup.com.

Boothbay Craft Brewing in Boothbay is a community-driven authentic public house, brewing beer with local ingredients, made in the stalwart tradition of hardy Mainers, classic and simple. Visit the brewery and tavern at 301 Adams Road in Boothbay or online at https://www.boothbaycraftbrewery.com/.

The Greater Franklin Food Council is an expansive network of individuals and organizations interested in promoting healthy food systems by creating a robust local food system that provides affordable, easily accessible, and nutritious food for our community and by fostering a resilient food system that strengthens local farms and businesses in a sustainable way.

Rolling Fatties is just a really cool place to hang out, eat local healthy happy food, and drink Maine craft beer. Find Fatties at 268 Main Street in Kingfield or online at RollingFatties.com.