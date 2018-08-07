Ron Aseltine announces candidacy for Judge of Probate

WILTON - Attorney Ron Aseltine, an Independent, has announced his candidacy for the elected position of Franklin County Judge of Probate. Aseltine has practiced law in Wilton and Livermore Falls for nearly 30 years.

Aseltine, an active community member, said: “With the impending retirement of long serving and well-respected Judge Richard Morton, this gives me the opportunity to give back to the communities in greater Franklin County. My experience in probate matters and family law are well suited to fulfill the responsibilities of this position.”

Aseltine lives in Wilton with his wife Deb, who is the director of the Fit Girls program in RSU 9. They have two grown children, Tom and Shelby. Aseltine graduated from the University of Maine, received his law degree from George Washington University and his Master of Law in Taxation from Boston University.