Rotary contributes to Franklin County Children’s Task Force

FARMINGTON - Farmington Rotary is proud to support The Franklin County Children’s Task Force and has done so for many years.

The Farmington Rotary provided FCCTF with a $500 donation recently, with those funds to go toward the organization's many important programs.

The Children’s Task Force has been increasing resilience in families and assisting them in finding resources to overcome adversity for 40 years. Since 1978, the FCCTF has provided services, tangible goods and resources for families living in Franklin County communities. Resources are provided year round including evidence-informed parenting support and youth awareness, and education programs.

In the next three months, the FCCTF has many events and workshops planned for Franklin County. The first is the 35th Annual Children’s Festival at Mt. Blue High School on Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Children’s Festival is an opportunity for families to break up the winter blues, connect with the community, and get out to enjoy a day of free activities. This year at the festival there will be a low cost food court, face painting, cookie decorating, hands-on activities, gross motor room, balloon animals, music, entertainment, and more.

The Franklin County Children’s Task Force will be holding two simultaneous Father Daughter Dances again this year on Saturday, March 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. One dance will take place at the Jay Middle School Gym, and the other will take place in the more northern area of Franklin County be at the Phillips Elementary School. Anyone wishing to purchase advance tickets may do so at Calico Patch in Farmington, The Flower Barn in Jay, Edmunds in Phillips or The White Elephant in Strong starting in February. One ticket covers both the Father and his daughter(s). Tickets may also be purchased through the Eventbrite link on the Children’s Task Force Facebook page. Cost for tickets is $12 in advance and $15 at the door. There will be a DJ and photographer at both locations. Fathers and their daughters are encouraged to come and dance the night away, enjoy give-away prizes and each other’s company.

Last, but certainly not least, the Children’s Task Force is hosting their 40th Anniversary “That 70’s Dance Party” on April 28 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. in the University of Maine at Farmington North Dining Halls. This event is a 21+ event for parents, community members, and partners of the Children’s Task Force to join together for a night of groovy dancing and a prize for the best 70’s themed outfit. Tickets will be $10 per person in advance or $15 per person at the door and $25 for a couple at the door. Tickets will be available mid-February and will be available through the Eventbrite link on the Children’s Task Force Facebook page.

The FCCTF also hosts free professional development trainings for businesses and community agencies in Franklin County on Infant Safe Sleep, the Period of Purple Crying, Mandated Reporting, and the 5 Protective Factors proven attributes that keep families strong. Trainings can be scheduled via phone or e-mail. Some of the upcoming parent enrichment workshops include More 1-2-3 Magic; Alcohol, Anger & Abuse; and Active Parenting First Five Years & Now. Pre-registration is free and required for any workshops, please call to sign up.

For more information about any of these offerings, please contact the Franklin County Children’s Task Force at 778-6960, fcctf@fcctf.org, or stop by our office at 113 Church Street in Farmington. You may also find us on Facebook!