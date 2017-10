WEST FARMINGTON - The Farmington Rotary will host its annual Basket BEANO Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Farmington Elks Lodge #2430, School Street, West Farmington. The doors open at 11 a.m. and the games start at 1 p.m. Longaberger Baskets are the prizes.

The event is sponsored by the Farmington Rotary Club. Tickets are available from Tom Sawyer, Franklin Savings Bank, 778-2900, or Harris Real Estate, 779-9000, or any Rotary member.