RSU 9 announces Pre-K and Kindergarten registration dates

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Regional School District Superintendent Tina Meserve is pleased to announce that districtwide Pre-K and Kindergarten registration opens next month.

To be eligible for Kindergarten, children must be five years old on or before Oct. 15, 2020; for Pre-K, children must be four years old on or before Oct. 15, 2020.

The dates and times for registration at the district’s elementary schools are:

G. D. Cushing School (Wilton) – Pre-K and Kindergarten registration are both on Wednesday, April 29 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Call Cushing School at 645-2442 to schedule an appointment.

W. G. Mallett School (Farmington) – Pre-K registration is on Wednesday, May 6 and Thursday, May 7 from 8:30 am to 4 pm. Kindergarten registration is on Friday, May 8 from 8:30 am to 4 pm. Call Mallett School at 778-3529 to schedule an appointment.

Cape Cod Hill School (New Sharon) – Kindergarten screening and registration is on Friday, May 15 from 9 am to 4 pm. Call Cape Cod Hill School at 778-3031 to schedule an appointment. Pre-K screening and registration is ongoing. Call Paula Hanley at 778-3031 to schedule an appointment for Pre-K.

Registration Packets must be picked up at your child’s school and completed prior to your registration appointment. Also, please bring the following documentation to your appointment: your child’s original birth certificate; up to date immunization records; a recent photo of your child; proof of residency; and the completed Parental Questionnaire and Medical History forms found in your Registration Packet.

Students who are currently enrolled in one of the district’s Pre-K programs at Cape Cod Hill, Cushing, or Mallett do not need to re-register for kindergarten.