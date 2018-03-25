RSU 9 pre-K and kindergarten registration

FARMINGTON - Regional School Unit 9 Pre-K and Kindergarten registration opens next month. The following are the dates and times for registration at the elementary schools.

Cape Cod Hill School - Wednesday, April 4 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. for both Pre-K and Kindergarten registration. Call Cape Cod Hill School at 778-3031 to schedule a time to register.

Cushing School - Wednesday, May 2 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for both Pre-K and Kindergarten registration. Call Cushing School at 645-2442 to schedule a time to register.

Mallett School - Pre-K Registration will be on Wednesday, May 16 and Thursday, May 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kindergarten Registration will be on Friday, May 18 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call Mallett School at 778-3529 to schedule a time to register.

Your child must be five years old on or before October 15, 2018 in order to register for kindergarten. For Pre-K, your child must be four years old, on or before October 15, 2018.

At registration, you will need your child’s original birth certificate, up to date immunization records, a recent photo of your child, proof of residency and filled out parental questionnaire and medical history forms. Registration Packets should be picked up at your child’s school and completed prior to your child’s appointment.

Students who are currently enrolled in Mallett, Cushing or Cape Cod Hill School’s Pre K program, do not need to re-register for kindergarten.