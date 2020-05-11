RSU 9 scheduling appointments for pre-K and Kindergarten registration
FARMINGTON - Due to the governor’s Stay Safer at Home Order, RSU 9 is scheduling appointments by phone for in-person registration and screening in August for pre-K and Kindergarten.
To be eligible for Kindergarten, children must be five years old on or before Oct. 15, 2020; for Pre-K, children must be four years old on or before Oct. 15, 2020. Students who are currently enrolled in one of the district’s Pre-K programs at Cape Cod Hill, Cushing or Mallett do not need to re-register for kindergarten.
If you are unsure which school to register with, please complete this form and someone from the district will contact you.
Cape Cod Hill School, New Sharon
- Pre-K Registration: call Jennifer Rackliff at 778-3031 Ext: 4151. Please leave your name and number; Mrs. Rackliff will call you back as soon as possible.
- Kindergarten: call Crystal Oliver at 778-3031, press the main office extension. Please leave your name; Mrs. Oliver will call you back as soon as possible.
- Registration and Screening: Aug. 6 and 7, by appointment only.
Gerald D. Cushing School, Wilton
- Call Lori LaPlant at 645-2442 for Pre-K and Kindergarten registration. Please leave your name and number; Mrs. LaPlant will call you back as soon as possible.
- Registration and Screening: Aug. 5, by appointment only.
W. G. Mallett School, Farmington
- Call Laurie Hastings at 778-3529 for Pre-K and Kindergarten registration. Please leave your name and number; Mrs. Hastings will call you back as soon as possible.
- Registration and Screening: Aug. 4, 5, and 6, by appointment only.
