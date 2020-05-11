RSU 9 scheduling appointments for pre-K and Kindergarten registration

FARMINGTON - Due to the governor’s Stay Safer at Home Order, RSU 9 is scheduling appointments by phone for in-person registration and screening in August for pre-K and Kindergarten.

To be eligible for Kindergarten, children must be five years old on or before Oct. 15, 2020; for Pre-K, children must be four years old on or before Oct. 15, 2020. Students who are currently enrolled in one of the district’s Pre-K programs at Cape Cod Hill, Cushing or Mallett do not need to re-register for kindergarten.

If you are unsure which school to register with, please complete this form and someone from the district will contact you.

Cape Cod Hill School, New Sharon

Pre-K Registration: call Jennifer Rackliff at 778-3031 Ext: 4151. Please leave your name and number; Mrs. Rackliff will call you back as soon as possible.

Kindergarten: call Crystal Oliver at 778-3031, press the main office extension. Please leave your name; Mrs. Oliver will call you back as soon as possible.

Registration and Screening: Aug. 6 and 7, by appointment only.

Gerald D. Cushing School, Wilton

Call Lori LaPlant at 645-2442 for Pre-K and Kindergarten registration. Please leave your name and number; Mrs. LaPlant will call you back as soon as possible.

Registration and Screening: Aug. 5, by appointment only.

W. G. Mallett School, Farmington