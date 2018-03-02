Rumford student receives Good Citizen Award from DAR

RUMFORD - Brooke Carver, a senior at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford was recently presented the Daughters of the American Revolution 2018 Good Citizen Award. Melanie Farmer, Regent of the Colonial Daughters Chapter of the DAR in Farmington, presented the award.

Carver received a Good Citizen pin, a monetary scholarship and a certificate authorized and signed by the National Society’s President General Anne Turner Dillon and Maine State Society’s Regent Elizabeth Blake Hotchkiss. Brooke is the daughter of Christopher and Deborah Carver of Rumford.

Carver’s efforts and accomplishments in academics have been outstanding. She is a member of the National Honor Society and as the president of the student body she has organized and assisted in school fundraisers to help support the cure for childhood cancer. She has assisted in organizing weekend school activities such as dances and concerts to help provide safe spaces for youth to "hang out." All during her high school days she has volunteered to coach soccer and basketball. Carver has an immense level of pride for her country and its people.

She plans to continue her education, with an intended major in Marketing or Accounting, that would lead her to become a manager in that field.

The Colonial Daughters Chapter sponsors six area schools to recognize excellence in high school seniors. Each school’s faculty nominates several candidates for this honor each year. The person chosen to receive the honor must have demonstrated each of the qualities as defined by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution to an outstanding degree.

These qualities are dependability (truthfulness, loyalty and punctuality): service (cooperation, courtesy, and consideration of others): leadership (personality, self-control, and ability to assume responsibility), patriotism (unselfish interest in family, school, community and union). Liza demonstrated these qualities during her years at Mountain Valley High School.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history, and support better education for our nation’s children. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 165,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR visit www.DAR.org.