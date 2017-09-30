Rural Community Action grant provides supplies to Spruce Mountain Primary food pantry

FARMINGTON - Through a grant provided to Rural Community Action’s Hunger Prevention Services, WalMart made available funding for hunger projects in 14 rural towns.

Funds were provided to the Tri-Town Food Pantry, to food pantries in Canton, Sumner, Buckfield and Hartford, as well as Sabattus, Winthrop/Wayne, Monmouth, Leeds, Greene, and Turner. School projects in Monmouth, Greene and Leeds send backpacks home with children each weekend who need it. Spruce Mtn. Primary, Carrie Ricker, Oak Hill High School and Turner Primary School have in-school food pantries that benefited from the WalMart grant.

The grant was written by RCAM Executive Director, Mary Beth Paquette.

“RCAM has a commitment to addressing hunger in our neighboring towns. With one in every 4 children in the state facing food insecurity, we wanted to make sure that didn’t happen in the communities that we serve. We are grateful for support from the WalMart Foundation.”

In addition to the financial assistance provided to the schools and pantries, RCAM was able to purchase seeds and seedlings for their gardening program that, along with tilling, allowed families to grow and preserve their own food. Other projects included the provision of snacks to summer school students, storage shelving for one of the food pantries, and a refrigerator.