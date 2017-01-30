Safe Voices celebrating 40th anniversary with logo design contest

FARMINGTON - Safe Voices is hosting a logo design contest to commemorate the organization’s 40th anniversary this year.

Contest entries should be creative, innovative and professional and utilize the current logo in some way. Designs should help promote Safe Voices’ mission, “To support and empower those affected by Domestic Violence and engage the community in creating social change in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin Counties.”

Entries will be accepted through Feb. 17 at noon. The contest winner will have their logo used throughout the year, receive a free participant registration for Safe Voices 2017 5k to End Domestic Violence and other agency prizes, and will be invited to attend Safe Voices’ official 40th anniversary press conference with local media outlets. For full contest rules and details visit www.safevoices.org or email info@safevoices.org.

Safe Voices is the domestic violence resource center serving Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford Counties. The organization was founded in 1977 as the Abused Women’s Advocacy Project, with a name change to Safe Voices in 2010. Since its founding 40 years ago, the organization has grown to offer a comprehensive range of domestic violence services, including a 24-hour helpline, emergency shelter, transitional housing, individual safety planning, court advocacy, support groups, community case management, community education, schools-based prevention programming, and a certified Batterers Intervention Program.