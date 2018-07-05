Sam O. White Day is July 8

STRATTON - The Dead River Area Historical Society will hold the annual Sam O. White Day, on Sunday, July 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be hosted by Sam’s distant cousin Emerson Dyer.

Sam was born and raised on Eustis Ridge Maine and after his duty in the First World War, moved to Alaska. He was the first bush pilot/Game Warden in the world. The book, Sam O. White, Alaskan is now available at Country Charm in Stratton. For more information call 246-5871. You are missing something if you haven’t read it.

Sam did a good job of documenting his life, and sending pictures, news paper clippings and other documents back to the people he loved. We are most appreciative that his family has chosen to share their memorabilia with the public and to house it in the Dear River Area Historical Society.

Our special days are not presentations but a gathering of people knowledgeable about the featured subject. You will learn a lot by just listening to these folks talk to each other.

The Dead River Area Historical Society is open every weekend throughout July and August from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Displays include a collection of old carpentry and logging tools, china, glass, church organ, furniture from native families, a complete schoolroom, a memorial room to the "lost" towns of Flagstaff and Dead River, the lineage of several native families, and a host of memorabilia from native homesteads.

For more information call Emerson Dyer at 246-7472.