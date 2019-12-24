Sandy River Players celebrates 50th anniversary with gala celebration

FARMINGTON - The Sandy River Players will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary with a gala celebration on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. at Emery Arts Community Center, located on the UMF campus at 111 South Street in Farmington.

The Gala is free and open to the public, no RSVP required. We invite you to come and celebrate the many years of hard work and talent provided by community members who have worked both onstage and off to bring theater to the area.

Sandy River Players began in 1969 with a production of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None. Appropriately enough, the Gala will follow Saturday night’s performance of our current production of And Then There Were None, which runs from Jan. 16-18 at 7 p.m. and on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. at Emery Community Arts Center. Tickets for And Then There Were None will be available at the box office for each performance. Advance tickets are on sale at Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers and through the SRP reservation line at 207.779.7884.

Sandy River Players is proud to come full circle with their current production, and is looking forward to the future with a production of Mamma Mia in the spring. We invite you to come celebrate our theater community with us at the Sandy River Players 50th Anniversary Gala. For more information, check out SRP’s page on Facebook or contact Brianna Rush at 694-1459 or briarbb@gmail.com.