Sandy River Players to hold annual meeting

FARMINGTON - The Sandy River Players will hold its annual public meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Troll Valley Campground and Disc Golf. The meeting will feature a pot luck dinner, a review of the group’s performances over the past year, and a discussion of plans for new shows in the upcoming season.

As always, SRP welcomes community input and assistance with upcoming shows. The public is welcome to attend the annual meeting for a chance to socialize with former (and future!) cast and crew, and possibly even join the team for next season. Please join SRP for good food and good company on Wednesday.

For more information please email srptheatre@gmail.com.