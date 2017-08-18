Sandy River Players to hold annual public meeting

FARMINGTON - The Sandy River Players will hold its annual public meeting on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. at Troll Valley Campground and Disc Golf.

This meeting will include a social hour and pot-luck supper, plus an optional business meeting--during which previous and upcoming productions will be discussed. There will also be an explanation of the nomination of new board members and election of officers. All former audience, cast, and crew members of any SRP show as well as anyone interested in auditioning for or helping behind the scenes with future shows are invited and encouraged to attend.

The Sandy River Players, your local theater company, has a long-standing tradition of producing quality plays and musicals. Recent productions include the annual summer children’s theater camp versions of The Lion King, Jr. and Spamalot, the plays Almost Maine and The Rimers of Eldrich, plus the musicals 1776 and The Sound of Music.

SRP is currently looking for new members to continue in the next season of this great theater tradition and provide input and talent with upcoming shows. Please join us!

If you would like more information and/or can’t make the meeting, please email srptheatre@gmail.com.