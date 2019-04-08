Sat Manav Yoga Ashram holding back to back events April 27

FARMINGTON - On April 27 Sat Manav Yoga Ashram will host three back to back events held at the Farmington Grange. A yoga class open to all levels will be held in the afternoon, followed by a vegan potluck and live music from India in the evening.

Free Class Explore Yoga 3:30 p.m. 5 p.m.

Yoga practice relieves stress, strengthens the body and mind, making way for health. Join us to explore this life-changing practice, whether it is your 1st or 50th class! All levels welcome! Bring a mat if you have one, but we will have plenty to share.

Vegan Potluck 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Plants Are Best joins us to host a delicious dinner celebrating whole, plant-based foods. Discover how delightful vegan can be! Bring a dish to share and meet like-minded “eaters” or experience a new way of dining!

We look forward to meeting the local vegan community and people interested in discovering improved health and well-being! Free Admission.

Kirtan~Live Music from India

Come enjoy some live music, dancing, community and upliftment! We are the Yogis from the community out in Industry, bringing our passion for Yoga to you through Music! We love performing in our hometown!

We play hand percussion and sing Sanskrit chants, creating a lively performance that is equal parts close your eyes and relax and get up and dance!

Suggested Donation: $10-$15, Kids Free. Proceeds support a nonprofit.