Scholarship program open to all 12th grade girls in the state

Distinguished Young Women of Maine is recruiting for their 2018 State Class open to all college-bound senior girls. The participant deadline is Jan. 31. The program is open to all high school 12th grade girls from across the state. The young women competing will be evaluated by a panel of judges in the following categories: Scholastics (25 percent), Interview (25 percent), Talent (20 percent), Fitness (15 percent), and Self-Expression (15 percent).

The program will be held in Auburn Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Lewiston/Auburn Community Theatre. Participants will compete for college scholarships and the opportunity to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of Maine for 2018. The program is open to the public and will begin at 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door, cash only.

The participant selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of Maine will advance to the national level at the 61st Distinguished Young Women National Finals in Mobile, Alabama on June 28, 29 and 30, where she will join with 50 other representatives from across the country in competing for cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America.

For more information on Distinguished Young Women of Maine, please contact at Maine@distinguishedyw.org.

About Distinguished Young Women

Founded in 1958 in Mobile, Alabama, Distinguished Young Women is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls. During its 60 years of operation, the program has provided life-changing experiences for more than 765,000 young women. Distinguished Young Women provided more than $106 million in cash scholarships and $1.5 billion college granted scholarship opportunities to program participants at the local, state and national level. Previously known as America’s Junior Miss, the program announced its new name in June 2010.

The mission of Distinguished Young Women is to positively impact the lives of young women by providing a transformative experience that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent. National sponsors include Mobile County, City of Mobile, Wintzell's Oyster House, Encore Rehabilitation, Alabama Power Foundation, Master Boat Builders, The Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Regions Financial Corporation, Evonik, and The Alabama Media Group.

For more information about Distinguished Young Women, contact Adrienne Rea, National Headquarters Marketing and Communications Director (251)-438-3621, Adrienne@DistinguishedYW.org) or visit www.DistinguishedYW.org. Find us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. www.facebook.com/distinguishedyw; www.twitter.com/distinguishedyw; www.youtube.com/user/distinguishedyw