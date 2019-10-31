Scout Troop 546 selling holiday wreaths to raise funds

FARMINGTON - Boy Scout Troop 546 is holding their holiday wreath fundraiser once again this year.

Orders can be placed now until Sunday, Nov. 10; money is due at time of ordering. The wreaths will be ready for delivery beginning on Nov. 25, just in time for Thanksgiving!

The wreaths are provided by a local business so you will be supporting your local Scouts as well as shopping locally. Those that ordered from the Troop last year have nothing but positive things to say about the quality of these wreaths. They are very well made and last well past the Christmas holiday.

New this year is that a festive Holiday Red bow can be requested on any item. When ordering, mention that you would like to substitute the Red bow for the one shown in the photo. If no substitution is requested, than the color bow in the photo (burgundy or plaid) will be ordered.

Delivery of the wreaths will be just in time for Thanksgiving! The Scouts will be able to deliver your orders starting on Monday, Nov. 25. These wreaths make wonderful gifts as well.

You may private message the Troop via their FaceBook page, Troop 546, or contact Dawn Mulcahy at thecarpentersloft@yahoo.com to place your order.

The money raised will help the Troop purchase the many Merit Badges and awards that the Scouts earn throughout the year as well as provide assistance with camp fees and Troop activities. This summer alone the Scouts earned close to 30 merit badges at summer camps!

The Troop meets each Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington. The troop would welcome any youth between the ages of 11-18 joining them in the adventures of scouting.