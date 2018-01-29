Scouts hit the slopes

FARMINGTON - Boy Scout Troop 546 has been exploring the Snow Sports Merit Badge with the option of Alpine, Nordic, Snowboarding or Snow Shoeing.

The Troop spent time during their last two meetings discussing and learning First Aid techniques as well as things like "Your Responsibility Code" and the International Trail Marking System. Snow Sports can be physically demanding, so the Troop also learned some exercises to build endurance.

The majority of the Scouts chose Alpine skiing as the sport to learn and practice and will soon be visiting Titcomb Mountain. The Troop will be starting the Environmental Science Merit Badge in Feb. as well as braving the cold on a Winter Campout.

If you are intersted in joining Troop 546, you can contact the Scoutmaster via their FaceBook page, Troop 546.