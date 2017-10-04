Scouts tour Delta Ambulance

AUGUSTA - Webelos (boys in grades 4 and 5) from Augusta Cub Scout Pack 684, chartered by St Michael's Parish, toured Delta Ambulance facility on Sept. 7.

Kevin Gurney, Director of Operations who also happens to be a Scout leader in Temple, explained to Scouts how Delta goes the extra mile "to ensure you and your loved ones feel safe and secure."

"Great visit with some energetic Webelos; First Responder award complete," Gurney, who lives in Industry, said. He continued: "The basic aims of Scouting include teaching young people to take care of themselves, to be helpful to others, and to develop courage, self-reliance, and the ability to be ready to serve in an emergency. These Scouts are enthusiastic to learn how to be better prepared should the need arise."

The Scouts were working on their First Responder award.