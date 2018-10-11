Second Green Drinks Oct. 16

FARMINGTON - The Greater Franklin Food Council and the Maine Harvest Bucks Program at the Farmington Farmers’ Market are excited to be hosting the second monthly edition of High Peaks Green Drinks Oct. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Uno Mas Grill and Tap House.

This casual event is an opportunity for the residents of the High Peaks Region to come together over a beer and talk about the social and environmental issues that they care about.

$10 admission at the door. 100 percent of proceeds will go to the Maine Harvest Bucks program at the Farmington Farmers' Market where SNAP/EBT shoppers receive double money to spend on produce grown by our local farmers.

One beer courtesy of Tumbledown Brewing with admission. Additional beer available for purchase.

Family friendly- Free for all under-21.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages also available for purchase.