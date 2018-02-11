Seeking nominations for The Gary A. LaGrange Community Impact Award

The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area strives to unite people and resources to improve lives and build a strong and healthy community. Through direct funding, helping people connect to resources, and volunteer engagement, the United Way makes a difference every day.

It is important for us to recognize those who have gone above and beyond to impact our community. We invite nominations of an individual, couple, business, or organization that has made a significant impact in our community in the past year. Nominations are due by February 20 this year. Nomination(s) can be downloaded from the United Way website (uwtva.org) and emailed to volunteer@uwtva.org. Applications can also be completed on line. The award will be presented at the United Way Campaign Celebration and Annual Meeting on Wednesday, March 21 at 4:30 p.m. at Calzolaio Pasta Company in Wilton.

Recipients receive an honorarium that can be designated to a non-profit organization of their choice.

Eligibility Requirements: Nominees strive to improve the lives of Greater Franklin County residents. (This includes businesses, organizations, or individuals or couples that serve or reside in Franklin County, Starks, Livermore, or Livermore Falls.) They consistently go above and beyond to make a difference in our community, and through their signature efforts they stand out. It is on the shoulders of these giants of community service that we stand to reach our goals. Past recipients include Verso Androscoggin Mill employees; Brent and Bertha Smith; Rev. Susan Crane, Ecumenical Heating Fund; Crystal Cook of the United Methodist Economic Ministry; Peter Judkins, Franklin Savings Bank; Barclays Employees; Volunteers Trish and Gordie Flint, Tri-County Mental Health Services; Flo and John Caldwell, Stratton/Eustis Food Pantry; the board of Western Maine Homeless Outreach, and Dennis O’Neil.