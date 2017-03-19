Franklin Countys First News

Senator Saviello meets with adult ed directors

Posted by • March 19, 2017 •

From left to right is Barbara Averill, Sen. Tom Saviello, Robin Raymond and Glenn Kapiloff

AUGUSTA – State Senator Thomas Saviello met with various constituents visiting the capitol to raise awareness for Adult Education programs on Thursday. This group included Barbara Averill, Executive Director of Literacy Volunteers for Franklin and Somerset counties, Robyn Raymond, Director of Adult Education for RSU 73 and Glenn Kapiloff, Director of Franklin County Adult Education.

“Adult Education programs offer an important service to the community by providing an affordable way for people to continue their education or acquire new skills,” Sen. Saviello said.

Print Friendly

1 Responses »

  1. CMD
    March 19, 2017 • 8:51 pm

    Thanks to Senator Tomas Saviello for raising awareness on this program, it's a great way for people get some help to higher education, and helping those who may not be able to afford a program as good as this one.

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives