Senator Saviello meets with adult ed directors
AUGUSTA – State Senator Thomas Saviello met with various constituents visiting the capitol to raise awareness for Adult Education programs on Thursday. This group included Barbara Averill, Executive Director of Literacy Volunteers for Franklin and Somerset counties, Robyn Raymond, Director of Adult Education for RSU 73 and Glenn Kapiloff, Director of Franklin County Adult Education.
“Adult Education programs offer an important service to the community by providing an affordable way for people to continue their education or acquire new skills,” Sen. Saviello said.
Thanks to Senator Tomas Saviello for raising awareness on this program, it's a great way for people get some help to higher education, and helping those who may not be able to afford a program as good as this one.