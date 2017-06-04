Senator Saviello receives Distinguished Advocacy Award

AUGUSTA – Senator Tom Saviello was awarded the Distinguished Advocacy Award, a prestigious honor bestowed by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network in recognition of his commitment to increase access to care and improve the quality of life for cancer patients in Maine.

The award is presented by ACS CAN, the advocacy affiliate of the American Cancer Society, to select officials who have demonstrated leadership and commitment in the area of cancer-related public policy advocacy. Saviello received the award during a ceremony at ACS CAN’s annual Day at the Capitol, which brought together cancer survivors and advocates at the State House to lobby in support of cancer related policies.

“Sen. Saviello has been a long proponent of increased access to healthcare for hardworking, low incomes Mainers – and a vocal supporter of policies that ensure the thousands of men and women diagnosed with cancer each year in Maine have access to the necessary medications to treat their disease and any pain associated with treatment,” said Hilary Schneider, government relations director, ACS CAN. “He has been touched by cancer personally, and has used this experience to inform and inspire his commitment to fighting the disease through public policy. We look forward to continuing to work together to save lives in Maine.”

“I am truly touched for being recognized for my efforts to ensure ALL Mainers have health care to fight cancer. It is a disease that knows no human boundaries: rich or poor, black or white, young or old,” said Sen. Saviello. “This award reinforces my efforts to make sure that everyone has access to the health care they need.”

ACS CAN applauds Sen. Saviello’s determination to enact meaningful legislation that benefits public health and saves lives from cancer across Maine.

ACS CAN is the nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy affiliate organization of the American Cancer Society, dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem. ACS CAN works to encourage lawmakers, candidates and government officials to support laws and policies that will make cancer a top national priority. ACS CAN gives ordinary people extraordinary power to fight cancer. For more information, visit www.acscan.org.