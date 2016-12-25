SeniorsPlus and Mt. Blue High School to hold buffet luncheons for seniors

FARMINGTON — If you are a senior living in the Farmington area there is a great opportunity for you this winter. Under the guidance of Chef Sean Minear, the Culinary Arts students at Foster Career and Technical Education Center will be offering a buffet luncheon for seniors 60+ at their Chef’s Table Café at Mt. Blue High School, 129 Seamon Road in Farmington.

The buffets will be offered on Jan. 12, Feb. 9 and March 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The buffets will include: hot entrees, salads, breads, desserts, and drinks.

Break up the winter monotony and join us for a delicious lunch. Come and experience the Mt. Blue campus and its students, as they share their culinary skills they are acquiring. It's a wonderful occasion for students and seniors alike.

Please RSVP by Jan. 6 for the Jan. 12 buffet by calling SeniorsPlus at 795-4010. A donation of $3 for lunch is requested. Parking will be available around the back of the building, making it a short walk to the Chef’s Table. Signs will be posted to direct you to the available parking. Handicap accessibility will also be available.

This program is a jointly supported effort by the Farmington School District, the Technical Center and SeniorsPlus.