SeniorsPlus and the Mt. Blue Campus announce February and March buffet luncheons for seniors

FARMINGTON — If you are a senior living in the Farmington area there is a great opportunity for you this winter! In partnership with SeniorsPlus and under the guidance of Chef Sean Minear, the Culinary Arts students at Foster Career and Technical Education Center will offer a buffet luncheon for seniors 60-plus at their Chef’s Table Café at the Mt. Blue Campus, 129 Seamon Road, Farmington.

The buffets, which kicked off in January, will be offered from 11 a.m. – noon on Friday, Feb. 10, and Thursday, March 9. Please note that the February date has been changed due to a scheduling conflict.

The buffets will include hot entrees, salads, breads, desserts, and drinks. The suggested donation is $5.

Break up the winter monotony and join us for a delicious lunch. Come and experience the Mt. Blue campus and its students, as they share their culinary skills they are acquiring. What a wonderful occasion for students and seniors alike.

Please RSVP by Feb. 3 for the Feb. 10 buffet by calling SeniorsPlus at 795-4010. Parking will be available around the back of the building, making it a short walk to the Chef’s Table. Signs will be posted to direct you to the available parking. Handicap accessibility will also be available.

This program is a jointly supported effort by the Farmington School District, the Technical Center and SeniorsPlus.