SeniorsPlus office hours and caregiver support group available in Farmington

FARMINGTON - A caregiver support group presented by SeniorsPlus will be held at its office location at 218 Fairbanks Road.

This support group is for caregivers of persons with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. The program goal is to give area caregivers a place to connect with others, share experiences, gain information, and find support and a friendly ear. The support group is free and open to the public. Meetings are held on the first Monday of the month except holidays. (If it falls on a holiday, the group will meet the following day, on Tuesday.) No pre-registration required. For further information, call SeniorsPlus at 1-800-427-1241.

In Farmington, the office of SeniorsPlus is open by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, and 12:30 to 4:30 pm on Wednesdays. Call 207-795-4010 to schedule an appointment. On the second Thursday of every month, the Farmington office is open from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. for walk-in hours. (No appointment needed.) Staff is available to answer any questions or concerns about services and resources for older adults and adults with disabilities and their families. These services are free and open to the public.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of those we serve. It serves more than 17,000 individuals annually.

For more information, visit www.seniorsplus.org or call 1-800-427-1241.