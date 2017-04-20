SeniorsPlus opens new dining site in Farmington

FARMINGTON – SeniorsPlus, the designated Western Maine Agency on Aging, announces the launch of a new dining site in Franklin County.

The dining site will be located in the Farmington Community Center at 127 Middle Street. The public is invited to attend lunches presented there on Mondays (except holidays) starting Monday, April 24. The meal will be served from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm and the suggested donation is $3.

“SeniorsPlus continues to work to increase its presence in Franklin County and, likewise, increase the opportunities for older adults and adults with disabilities to connect socially,” said Betsy Sawyer-Manter, President and CEO of SeniorsPlus.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older adults and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older adults and adults with disabilities.