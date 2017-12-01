SeniorsPlus receives another month of support from Hannaford fundraising program

LEWISTON - SeniorsPlus, Western Maine’s designated Agency on Aging, has been selected again as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Cause Bag Program for the month of December.

The Hannaford Cause Bag program launched in October 2015 and is designed to support local hunger relief organizations through the sale of the reusable Fight Hunger bag.

The Meals on Wheels program at SeniorsPlus, which covers Androscoggin, Oxford, and Franklin counties, was selected by Hannaford store leadership as the December 2017 beneficiary of the program at the 95 Spring Street, Auburn, Hannaford store. For every reusable Fight Hunger bag with the message "This bag has helped feed someone in need" purchased at the Auburn Hannaford during the month of December, Meals on Wheels at SeniorsPlus will receive a $.25 donation.

“This initiative tackles two issues: hunger and overuse of plastics that hurt the environment,” said Betsy Sawyer-Manter, President and CEO of SeniorsPlus. “We are pleased to have been selected for this charitable program and we hope that as the holidays approach and people load up at Hannaford, they will consider purchasing these bags to use throughout the year. Great to buy as a holiday gift bag, too!”

SeniorsPlus has raised $498 so far through the Hannaford Cause Bag program.

For more information on the Hannaford Cause Bag program, visit hannaford.bags4mycause.com or facebook.com/hhbagprogram