SeniorsPlus seeks individuals to participate in transportation focus group

FARMINGTON - SeniorsPlus, the designated Agency on Aging for Western Maine, seeks Farmington-area residents ages 21 and over to participate in a focus group to be held Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the office of SeniorsPlus, 218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington. Participants have a choice of attending a 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. focus group; each focus group meeting will take approximately 60 minutes.

Interested parties should contact SeniorsPlus at 1-800-427-1241. Ten individuals will be selected for each group. Pre-registration and confirmation with SeniorsPlus is required for participation. Refreshments will be served at the meetings and each participant will receive a Hannaford $5 gift card.

As part of a Thriving in Place grant from MeHAF, SeniorsPlus will be surveying the focus group. The purpose is to gauge public opinion, perceptions, and suggestions surrounding transportation issues for seniors and adults with disabilities in the Farmington area. Public feedback is important in developing policies and program development. This focus group will be a structured small group discussion led by a facilitator. Participants will respond to pre-established questions to elicit their perspectives, insights, and opinions.

Established in 1972, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus, which is head quartered in Lewiston, is to assist older adults and adults with disabilities in Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of seniors and adults with disabilities. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of those we serve.