Service of compassion and hope on Dec. 20

FARMINGTON - The annual Service of Compassion and Hope at Christmas will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at 7 p.m., at Fairbanks Union Church. The service is sponsored by the Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry and is offered for persons who may find the Christmas Season to be a difficult time because of a personal loss, illness, or other reason.

The focus of the service is a candle lighting ceremony in remembrance of others, or for hope for oneself or others.

Pastors from various local churches will participate and the service will be interpreted for deaf and hard of hearing in American Sign Language by Sherry Walrath.

Music will be provided by Karen Beacham, Debby Bliss, Doug Walrath, Nan Berry and John Vetne.

The service is open to the public, and anyone in need of a time of compassion and hope during the Christmas Season is welcome to attend. Churches and community groups are invited to rideshare. In the event of inclement weather an announcement will be made on WKTJ.

The Fairbanks Union Church is located three miles north of downtown Farmington on Route 4, at 583 Fairbanks Road, Farmington ME 04938.