Seven nurses nominated for Excellence in Nursing Award

FARMINGTON - On May 10 in coordination with national nurses’ week, nursing leaders and peers recognized seven Franklin Memorial Hospital nurses as outstanding, by being nominated for the organization’s sixth annual Excellence in Nursing Award. The award was established to recognize contributions by FMH nurses that support the advancement of nursing.

Nominees included: Deb Brinkman, RN, BSN, Maternal and Child Health; Cyndi Corey, RN, Maternal and Child Health; Jesstine Meader, RN, Infusion and Wound Clinic; Judy Holbrook, CNA, Day Surgery; Debra Jewett, CNA, Med/Surg Unity; Dan Morrell, RN, BSN; Clinical Coordinator; and Kelly Salminen, RN, Med/Surg Unit.

“These nominated nurses and CNAs have demonstrated exceptional nursing practice and professionalism while demonstrating our core values of innovation, respect, excellence, ownership, integrity, and patient centered,” said Rebecca Wood, FMH vice president patient care services and chief nursing officer. “The award we are presenting today recognizes all of these outstanding nurses−not just one−and their outstanding commitment to promoting optimal patient outcomes and a healthy work environment.”

Along with the nominees, Wood also recognized the individuals who took the time to nominate a nurse. They included: Judy Ridley, April Smith, Nikky Ray, Annette Tripp, Liza Gallant, and all staff in the Day Surgery and Post-Anesthesia Care Unit.

At the conclusion of the awards ceremony, three nurses were named as the award recipients: Dan Morrell, Debra Jewett, and Judy Holbrook.

Judy Ridley read her poignant nomination of Morrell to the audience, “Dan’s contributions to this hospital over 17+ years have encompassed all of the FCHN Values. I witnessed Dan once interact with a patient in a kind and compassionate manner, even though the she was irrational due to a drug overdose. Dan stayed with the patient from the time she came into the Emergency Department to the completion of the admission process in ICU. He established trust between the patient and the staff and made the patient feel she was in a safe environment. With both his physical stature and demeanor, he was able to calm the patient down to where she would let the nursing staff complete their assessment and administer medications and treatment as ordered. I personally know this one instance made a difference for this young women and it helped turn her life around.”

Debra Jewett and Judy Holbrook additionally received high praises from staff in their departments for the exceptional work they do each and every day. Jewett was described as taking the initiative to do additional duties beyond the day-to-day tasks and treating others as they would want to be treated. While Holbrook’s colleagues described a hard worker, who is a good resource for everyone and always going the extra step to keep patients well taken care of.

Beth O’Donnell from the Quality Department was declared honorary nurse for the immeasurable support she gives selflessly to nursing staff.

Festivities prior to the award presentation included a social hour with refreshments, entertainment by Jon Abell, and a historical and future nursing perspective by special guest Pam Ernest, retired FMH chief nursing officer.