Ski chair raffle to support Spruce Mountain Sled-In

JAY - Raffle tickets are now available for a ski chair made by Prospect Mtn. Furniture, LLC. All proceeds will help support the planning and implementation of the sixth annual Spruce Mountain Sled-In and Winter Family Festival.

The festival will take place Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the drawing for the ski chair as well as other raffles from local businesses will take place that day.

Tickets are one for a $1 or six for $5. Fifty-fifty tickets are available as well. They can be bought at the Jay Town Office.

Prospect Mtn. Furniture makes a variety of items using recycled skis, snowboards and poles. Pre-made items are available or you can provide your own retired gear for custom made pieces. Items range from wind chimes to wine racks to love seats. For more information contact Bob Poirier at mtnrunna@wildblue.net or go to prospectmtnfurniture.com