Ski Museum of Maine announces the 3rd annual Fall/Winter Online Auction

KINGFIELD - The Ski Museum of Maine launched its 3rd Annual Fall/Winter Online Auction on Nov. 10, 2018.

This auction contains many different items from Winter Getaways throughout the state of Maine, ski items, framed print from Claudia Diller and some great vintage items. To view these items, visit our website: www.skimuseumofmaine.org, and follow the link to our auction.

This auction helps support the daily operations of the museum and allows the museum to fulfill our mission: Celebrate, preserve and share the history and heritage of Maine skiing.