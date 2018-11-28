Skowhegan Savings collecting hats, gloves for those in need

Local branches of Skowhegan Savings have set up drop boxes for hats, gloves, mittens and other small winter articles of clothing for all ages.

The drop boxes are open at the bank's Kingfield and Farmington locations and will remain so through 2018. The Farmington branch is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday, open until 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and open Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Kingfield's branch is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday's hours are 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

All gathered clothing will be distributed through United Way of the Tri-Valley Area.