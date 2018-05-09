SMACE announces graduation keynote speaker Senator Angus King

JAY - Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education is pleased to announce Senator Angus King as the 2018 commencement speaker for their Thursday, May 31 evening graduation ceremony. Held at the Spruce Mountain High School gymnasium at 6 p.m., this event celebrates the accomplishments of adults graduating from their HiSET or diploma program, Certified Medical Assistant course, Legal Studies program, College Transitions, and other workforce development and certificate classes. All are welcome to attend this event.

Childcare will be available on site courtesy of Spruce Mountain High School’s National Honor Society students. For seats, please contact MRoberts@rsu73.com or 207-897-6406.

“We are honored to have Angus King as our commencement speaker this year. Senator King is a strong and steady supporter of adult and community education. He also stands behind local workforce training and retraining programs -- all of which we strive to embody in our programmatic efforts at Spruce Mountain Adult Education. We look forward to hearing his inspiring message on this joyous occasion for our learners” SMACE Director Robyn Raymond said.

The graduating class of 2018 is expected to be the largest class in Spruce Mountain Adult Education history citing a 173 percent increase in enrollment since 2015.

Senator King was Maine’s Independent governor for two terms from 1995 - 2003, being elected for his second by Maine’s largest margin of victory. His election as United States Senator marked the first time an Independent had been sworn in, showing how he is able to bridge the thinking between the Democrats and the Republicans.

Senator King is also known as the workhorse of Senate, rarely missing committee hearings. He is a member of the Armed Services Committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, the Committee on the Budget, and the Committee on Rules and Administration.

Senator King graduated from Dartmouth and the University of Virginia School of Law. Soon after graduating from law school, he moved to Brunswick, Maine, where he currently lives with his wife Mary Harmon. He enjoys travels in his camper with his family, which includes his wife Mary, his five children, and six grandchildren. In the summer Senator King can be seen riding his Harley and visiting with the Maine townspeople to find out their most pressing issues.

Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education is located in Livermore Falls on 9 Cedar St., and offers programs and classes for all ages; from baking, drawing and guitar to medical certificates, computer technology and heavy equipment operations. Their philosophy is to meet the learner where they are at and help them achieve their academic, workforce, or college-readiness goals.