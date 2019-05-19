Smart Fun Engineers Lego Robotics Team compete at worldwide tournament

FARMINGTON - Smart Fun Engineers Lego Robotics Team- with students grades five through eight from Smart Fun Learning Adventures- went to Detroit, Michigan for First Lego League Robotics World Festival.

The theme was space: Into Orbit. They competed with teams from around the world. They got to meet and interact with children from these teams. There were 109 teams just in the First Lego portion of the World Festival event taking place in Detroit. The competition was scheduled over a four day period the last week of April. Students had to build and program a robot to complete missions on a competition table, present core values as a team to a panel of judges, present their robot design and programming in front of another panel, as well as present a project they selected that would help solve a problem astronauts currently deal with in space. The team's project was focused on diverting cosmic radiation that gets through to the astronauts while in space.