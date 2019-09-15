Smart, Fun Engineers place first at Lego competition

JAY - The Spruce Mountain Area Robotics Team was the host of the Central Maine ​First Lego League Qualifier on Saturday, Nov. 19.

31 teams from western Maine brought their Lego robots and research projects for a chance to qualify for the state competition at the Augusta, Maine Civic Center on Dec. 10. Local team, Smart Fun Engineers with Coach Monica Allen from the private school Smart Fun Learning Adventures in Farmington was one of the teams hoping to qualify. After a full day of sharing the team's project, programming, robot design and core values the Smart Fun Engineers were able to place first overall and receive the Champion's Award. The Champion's award recognizes a team that embodies the FIRST LEGO League experience, by fully embracing the Core Values while achieving excellence and innovation in both the Robot Game and Project. The Smart Fun Engineers are looking forward to preparing for and attending the state competitions.