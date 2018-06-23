SMHS honor roll for the 4th quarter
JAY - Spruce Mountian High School 4th Quarter Honor Roll
HIGHEST HONORS
Jordan Daigle
HIGH HONORS
Rhylie Bubier
Lauren Cornelio
Hunter Dalton
Rylee Delaney
Megan Fowler
Arianna Gordon
Madison Lecowitch
Megan Mercier
Matthew Nichols
HONORS
Hunter Baker
Connor Beaulieu
Brandon Black
Landon Brochu
Peter Bussiere
Morgan Dalton
Lyndzi Dolloff
Sara Durrell
Alexa Harmatys
Tanna Herlihy
Delsi Hewins
Jason Howes
Gage Kneeland
Skyler Lewis
Nicholas Lombardi
Abigail McAllister
Cecelia McDonald
Mallory Mercier
Riley Mills
Nieves Narissa
Mikenzie Parker
Shane Pelletier
Kiarra Richards
Nicole Salazar
Rylee Saunders
Sydney Shaffer
Mason Shink
August Thornton
Tristan Welch
JUNIORS
HIGHEST HONORS
Hannah Maurais
HIGH HONORS
Gabrielle Beaudoin
Jonathan Brenner
Lilly Towers
HONORS
Calley Baker
Parker Beaulieu
Moreland Brochu
Mallori Chretien
Devin Corliss
Sarah Crafts
Emiline Dorye
Noah Gilbert
Grace Higgins
Brett Hunt
Natalie Luce
Erin McPherson
Maximus Ouellette
Hunter Quirrion
Orion Schwab
Emily Wilson
Cody York
SOPHOMORES
HIGHEST HONORS
Abigail Thurston
HIGH HONORS
Ashley Campbell
Grace Harmatys
Hunter Haynes
HONORS
Kayle Adams
Bryson Bailey
Connor Beaulieu
Sydney Bonnevie
Joshua Brochu
Cameron Cain
Emily Castonguay
Bailey Coates
Jaycee Cole
Annabelle Collins
Trey Davis
Alison Dubord
Acacia Fournier
Dylan Gould
Levi Hawkins
Scott Jackson
Katelynn Ladd
Cassandra Landry
Adria Plourde
Levi St. Pierre
FRESHMEN
HIGH HONORS
Hannah Coates
Drew Delaney
Alexa Newcomb
HONORS
Jordan Blais
Jordan Blanche
Trinity Chretien
Magan Dodge
Jack Gilbert
Sara Henderson
Kirstyn Wetherell
Leave a Response