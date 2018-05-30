SMHS recognizes top students for March, April

March Student of the Month Jonathan Brenner with mother Kerry Brenner.
March Student of the Month Katelynn Ladd
parents Scott and Jody Ladd.
Phoenix Award winner for March Abigail McAllister with (in the front) aunt Miina Pawlowski and cousin Rhys Landry, (in the back) grandparents Fred and Susan McAllister, sister Adrianna McAllister, dad Doug McAllister, Abigail, mom Felicia Gilks, aunt Mari Landry and cousin Marlowe Pawlowski.
Phoenix Award winner for March Savannah Corliss with parents Kevin and Keely Corliss, and grandmother Carol Bilodeau.
April Student of the Month Riley Gray with mother Heidi Gray.
April Phoenix Award winner Amelia Freeman with grandmother Vereen Mitchell, parents Mark and Cari Mitchell, grandfather Richard Cottle and aunt Laura Mitchell.
Department award winners for both March and April. In the front, left to right is William Desrosiers, Hunter Quirrion, Adria Plourde, Riley Gray, Abigail Thurston, Hunter Haynes, Hannah Coates, Julianna Adams, Haylee Ames and Megan Dodge. In the back, left to right, is Aisja Castner, Paige Bucher, Aurora Nicholas, Connor Beaulieu, Mason Shink, Drew Delaney, Ryan Gray, Kylee Morrison, Mallory Mercier and Riley Legere.