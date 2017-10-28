Franklin Countys First News

SMHS student of the month, phoneix and department awards

Posted by • October 28, 2017 •

JAY - Listed below are Spruce Mountain High School's students of the month, Phoneix Award recipients and Department Winners.

Student of the Month, Hailee Perkins
with her father-Brad Perkins (far left) mom Michelle Perkins (on her right) and her aunt Sheila Meader (far right.)

Student of the Month Annabelle Collins with her family. From left to right: grandparents - Doug & Priscilla Mosher, mom Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, sister Zoe Collins and dad Michael Collins.

Phoenix award winner Rhonda Peart with her family. From left to right: her grandmother Claudia Doodick, sister Danielle Peart, and mom Valerie Peart.

Phoenix award winner Ryley Glidden with his mother Sharon Doiron.

Department Awards for Sept. From left to right: Caitlin Chaousis, Megan Mercier, Sydney Bonnevie, Jordan Daigle, Rhylie Bubier, Jack Bryant, Skye Chretien, Cassandra Landry, Felicia Rodriguez, Alexa Newcomb, Taylor Nault, Connor W. Beaulieu and Lorne Grondin.

