SMHS third quarter Honor Roll

Posted by • May 2, 2018 •

JAY - The Spruce Mountain High School third quarter Honor Roll:

Seniors

Highest Honors

Jordan Daigle

High Honors

Rhylie Bubier
Lauren Cornelio
Rylee Delaney
Lyndzi Dolloff
Megan Fowler
Arianna Gordon
Tanna Herlihy
Skyler Lewis
Shane Pelletier
Bryan Riley
Mason Shink

Honors

Hunter Baker
Connor Beaulieu
Brandon Black
Hunter Balton
Sara Durrell
Nathan Frost
Alexa Harmatys
Sydney Letalien
Cecelia McDonald
Megan Mercier
Riley Mills
Matthew Nichols
Narissa Nieves
Mikenzie Parker
Hailee Perkins
Kiarra Richards
Rylee Saunders
Sydney Shaffer
Tucker Smith
August Thornton

Juniors

Highest Honors

Lilly Towers

High Honors

Gabrielle Beaudoin
Hannah Maurais

Honors

Calley Baker
Caleb Blanche
Anna Bradford
Jonathan Brenner
Moreland Brochu
Mallori Chretien
Julianne Doiron
Payton Fitch
Noah Gilbert
Carson Gross
Randon Harris
Brett Hunt
Paige Hutton
Maximus Ouellette
Hunter Quirrion
Orion Schwab
Cameron Souther
Deaken Trask
Emily White
Avery Williams
Emily Wilson

Sophomores

High Honors

Grace Harmatys
Abigail Thurston

Honors

Connor Beaulieu
Joshua Brochu
Ashley Campbell
Emily Castonguay
Skye Chretien
Brandon Coates
Jaycee Cole
Annabelle Collins
Alison Dubord
Acacia Fournier
Riley Gray
Alexis Haskell
Levi Hawkins
Scott Jackson
Katelynn Ladd
Willow Lewis
Serafina Marchetti
Adria Plourde
Abigail Turcotte

Freshmen

High Honors

Drew Delaney
Sara Henderson

Honors

Julianna Adams
Emily Baker
Jordan Blais
Jordan Blanche
Trinity Chretien
Hannah Coates
Megan Dodge
Jack Gilbert
Skylar Moreau
Taylor Nault
Alexa Newcomb
Kristyn Wetherell

  1. Pamela Spaulding
    May 2, 2018 • 2:47 pm

    Congratulations to all of the scholars.

