SMMS students recognized as Scholar Leaders

AUGUSTA - On the evening of May 10, The New England League of Middle Schools in conjunction with the Maine Association of Middle Level Education held the annual Scholar Leaders banquet at the Augusta Civic Center.

25 middle schools from across the State of Maine were involved with the festivities. Spruce Mountain Middle School 8th graders Leah Gilbert and Kaila Godbey were recognized for winning the award for their school.

Criteria for winning the award includes: 1. An excellent attitude towards learning, 2. Provides service to classmates and school, 3. Is a positive role model for peers, 4. Takes responsibility for own behavior and learning.

Leah Gilbert is the daughter of Matthew and Kelly Gilbert of Jay. Kaila Godbey is the daughter of Steven and Mary Godbey also of Jay.