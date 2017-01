PHILLIPS - The Phillips Public Library is hosting a snow sculpting event on Saturday, Jan. 21, beginning at 2 pm. Participants should bring shovels, small tools, buckets, cardboard boxes and an idea.

Librarian Hedy Stinchfield says any sculpture not completed on that day can be finished later. Hot chocolate and cookies will be available. Storm date is Saturday, Jan 28, at 2 p.m.