Spaghetti dinner benefit event to be held tonight in Chesterville

CHESTERVILLE - A spaghetti dinner benefit for Chris and Bob Bourassa will be held on Saturday, May 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Chesterville Town Hall. This event was previously going to be held in Wilton.

Chris Bourassa went for a routine total hip replacement on Jan. 17, only to spend 37 days in the hospital due to multiple complications. Nerve damage and infection were the two big issues, and unfortunately will likely result in at least a year of recovery processes. Between the lengthy hospital stay and the on-going follow up visits and tests, this will result in a hefty bill. It's currently unknown when she'll be able to return to work, and in the meantime, has to be transported by her husband, Bob, who also works full time. When she has appointments, Bob has to take off of work, which means he doesn't get paid. It's a constant struggle and a big stressor right now for all involved.

It was the idea of many of Chris' coworkers at Barclay Bank to put on a benefit dinner and create a GoFundMe page to assist the Bourassa's through this process. The Bourassa's have contributed greatly to the community in their many years in Franklin County, and it's time they get a little something back in return. We will be holding a raffle as part of the benefit dinner and welcome any raffle donation items. If you're interested in donating, please contact Ashley Bourassa at 207-778-1429 or ashleycbourassa@gmail.com.

The dinner will be held at the Chesterville Town Hall tonight, beginning at 4 p.m. The suggested donation to attend is $5 for children 12 and under, $10 for those 13 and over.

Raffle tickets will be for sale at the event for many wonderful items.

Please also see the link below if you wish to donate to the GoFundMe page for Chris & Bob.

https://www.gofundme.com/the-bourassa039s-need-your-help